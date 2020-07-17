To the editor: It should come as a surprise to no one that Fort Wainwright has now become a COVID-19 “community spread” site. During every visit to Fred’s, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, etc. I see active-duty U.S. Army personnel in uniform walking around the stores without face coverings or making any apparent attempt to maintain social distancing. On more than one occasion I have asked in-uniform Army personnel why they are in close quarters without masks. Consistently, their responses have boiled down to, “According to my leadership, we are only required to wear masks on base.” If what they say is true, the U.S. Army needs to find new leadership for Fort Wainwright. The commanders making the disastrous decision to not proactively respond to a worldwide health calamity, a response that ought to include putting military enforcement personnel in high traffic off-base sites to ensure compliance, need to be demoted and reassigned.
Unmasked Army soldiers
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alaska COVID-19 cases top 100 for first time; 21 of Fairbanks borough residents
- Two killed in Chena Hot Springs Road head-on collision
- Fairbanks, North Pole governments revert to shutdown status due to virus spread
- Raid on Fairbanks apartment nets large heroin, fentanyl bust
- Two grizzly bear cubs euthanized in Deadhorse
- 24 new COVID-19 cases among Fairbanks borough residents, another daily high
- Alaska in one week records nearly 25% of its total COVID-19 cases
- 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Fairbanks borough, 65 statewide
- Local mayors urge residents to wear masks in public; 57 new cases reported statewide
- 71 COVID-19 cases reported; 11 in Fairbanks borough