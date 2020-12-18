You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

University police lack patience, mercy

To the editor: On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 12 days before Christmas Eve, my son’s car stalled while delivering the newspaper to the folks up at the university. An officer called the house while my son was waiting for help to get it started. This was nearly 11 a.m. My son got the car started and delivered several more papers before the car stalled again, along a back road behind the UA Museum.

This time, the car was pulled well over to the side, so it wasn’t blocking traffic at all. His brother used his car to help my son finish delivering papers so folks wouldn’t be any later in getting their Daily News-Miner. In the meantime the officer came across the car and phoned the house but was unable to reach anyone.

The officer showed no patience or mercy and had my son’s car towed halfway to North Pole, impounding it with Dirty Deed Towing Co. My son was doing what he thought was right by first getting the paper out to News-Miner customers before working on his own problem, fixing his car. His reward for putting others before himself was to cough up 300 of his hard earned dollars, drive to North Pole and pay to get his car out of impound. This was a Saturday, not much traffic up at UAF.

Would it have hurt the officer to have given him a few more hours to finish his route before moving his car? As you know paper carriers work hard for the money they make and a little kindness goes a long way, especially this time of year during this pandemic, and Holiday season. Why is the University enforcing its road policies with such little wisdom or generosity? What is so urgent about clearing the back roads at UAF that officers would hastily impound the vehicles of owners who had already demonstrated an effort to comply?

