Letter to the Editor

University closures

To the editor: I am writing in regards to the university’s policies regarding COVID-19. I am a current student at the CTC Hangar in the airframe and powerplant courses. The university has chosen to remain closed in Phase A. Meanwhile, the rest of the state is opening and going about daily life.

Where is the actual factual science to prove that remaining in Phase A is necessary? There are multiple facilities closed that students and community members benefit from greatly.

The latest release I have read is that university settings are at greater risk of contracting COVID or spreading it.

Once again, where is the science to back this claim? What makes university grounds different from our local stores etc?

Or is this the university taking advantage of this “pandemic” to attempt a financial bailout from the financial distress it was already in prior to the “pandemic”?

I would like these questions answered as I am not the only member of this community who is getting fed up with this timid/misleading approach to reopening our university and its facilities.

