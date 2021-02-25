United again

To the editor: I’m writing in regards to all the Trump bashing that I have been hearing. I’m all for and respect all opinions, but as a Trump supporter I get tired of hearing it as if the other side has no life and it’s all they want to talk about.
In my opinion the election was stolen, but I have accepted Biden as president. I thought that the other side would just be happy gaining the White House but it’s not enough for them. They now want to go and bash Trump supporters. So to hear the Democrats want to unite us — yet they are putting us down and will not move on. I want us as a nation to be united but the liberal media, and liberals in general, make it hard to do so.
For a president who was supposedly incompetent, he definitely made the economy great and built up the military. I believe a lot of people don’t like Trump’s personality, but he’s a tough guy and leaders need to be tough — not milksops. That why I voted for him and 70-million plus did, too. Here’s to a better 2021, and we can be a united country again.