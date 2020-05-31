Unfit dimwit

To the editor: Occupier of our White House is an incorrigible conman. Court records prove the unapologetic lifelong flimflam man has fleeced the American public since the 1970s.
Sold my three unicorns to people wearing MAGA hats. Gullible “Mad” Hatters must also believe egocentric Trump has put the public’s well-being ahead of his financial personal interests.
Third straight year Rip Uoff has sold all his Alaskan jackalope pelts. The thousands of moosehide scraps were offloaded at one Trump ego rally, annually. Hundreds of repeat customers.
Four polls asked, “Whom do you trust more — state governors or Trump?” Respondents chose governors overwhelmingly. Even Trump TV affiliate Fox News (71%). People prefer a degree of honesty, normalcy from leaders.
Not the full-blown impetuous idiocy displayed daily, hourly by President Donald “Hissy fits” Trump. His eighth grade level mentality with vindictive tweets from 1 a.m. to late-night rambling babblings clearly makes him unfit for public service. Trump’s peevish tirades contain more hogwash and odious smells than a stockyard full of pigs with diarrhea.
Apparently 20-odd percent of Americans are enthralled by Trump’s vocalized vomit and excessive exaggerations. Easy marks, er, market for my remarkable snipe colonies.
President Donald “Pollyanna” Trump chortles, “My response to the pandemic has been spectacular.” Yeah, spectacular failure. Son-in-law Jared “Baltimore slumlord” Kushner says, “Trump administration rose to the challenge and succeeded.” Succeeded in supplying out-of-this-world fantasy sound bites. Eaten up with gluttonous glee by prime time Fox News pigheaded Trump toadies.
Meanwhile, here on planet Earth... April had 20.5 million people filing for unemployment. One month wiped out 10 years of job gains. Total of 8.6 million workers were canned during the financial meltdown covering January 2008 to December 2009.
America has just 4% of the world’s population, yet has over 30% of the global positive tests and 25% of the deaths. This as only 3% of the citizens were tested.
Gaslighter Trump says he sees a “light at the end of the tunnel.” White House whitewashers dare not tell him it’s an oncoming train.