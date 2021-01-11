Unfair labeling

To the editor: So the riots, fire bombing and destruction of businesses and communities and resulting injuries to our most valuable public safety personnel going on in major cities like Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, etc., is “peaceful protesting”... but the recent events at the nation’s Capitol is “rioting” and “insurrection”? I noticed that President-elect Biden was quick to attach those labels to the protesting at the Capitol; however, I have never once seen him come out and forcefully condemn the left-wing rioting and wanton destruction that has been going on all over the country for nearly a year. Hypocrisy at its finest. The media, FDNM, ADN, TV, radio, etc., needs to get its definitions of these events on a level playing field. Rioting is rioting and a violation of numerous laws and civil decency no matter who or which group is doing it!
Lisa Murkowski recently stated she isn’t sure “if she will stay with the Republican Party.” Now there’s a revelation. We’ve never been sure she is a member of the GOP. Thank goodness she has reached this level of honest enlightenment. Way to go, Lisa!