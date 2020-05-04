Unequal treatment

To the editor: When unarmed Native people protested government practices at Standing Rock in 2017, the federal and state law enforcement agencies responded with rubber bullets, water cannons, arrests and forced removal. When armed white protesters stormed the Michigan state capitol building last week, they were declared legitimate and “good people” by Donald Trump, and William Barr threatened to intercede to protect their civil rights to protest. This inconsistency makes one want to scream, but I haven’t heard a peep from Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan and Don Young, who don’t have any staff answering their phones these days.
This reader is disgusted with the inconsistency, cruelty and injustice of this administration.