To the editor: In 1968, I was part of the Voter Registration March from Selma to Montgomery. My bus was stopped, we were fingerprinted and chased by police on motorcycles the next day.
We called it racism.
In 1979, I was the director of an alternative school that I had co-founded and was arrested for defending a student of color that the police pulled from class. Constantly the black ninth grade young men missed school because they were “detained” overnight.
We called it bigotry.
In 2020, young men of color are being killed, protesters of all colors are being sprayed by pepper spray and tear gas (my grandson among them).
We call it white supremacy.
Let’s not beat around the bush. Let’s call this what it really is: This is un-American.