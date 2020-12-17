You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

UAF leaders made reasoned decision

To the editor: It may be disconcerting to sports fans that the head coach for the Alaska Nanooks hockey team, Erik Largen, would question the integrity of the decision-making process that will sideline hockey and men’s and women’s basketball this season. Coach Largen stated to the press that the UAF administration made “a rash decision to take away the opportunity to play hockey …”

If you know Chancellor Dan White then you know that he did not make a rash decision on this issue. Chancellor White is methodical in his approach to problem solving. He is driven by evidence, not by a hot head. Vice Chancellor Keith Champagne seems to be cut from the same cloth in this regard. No athletic director would ever want to take away a season from a team. This action speaks to the level of seriousness of the situation. 

Coach Largen’s suggestion that his bosses were somehow negligent in the decision-making process because they did not consult the hockey team’s medical staff is also quite puzzling. I know firsthand that team physicians and athletic trainers work tirelessly for the health and well-being of student athletes. They do so, however, in a defined setting dealing primarily with sports injuries. Did Coach Largen add an epidemiologist, a virologist, and a medical statistician to his staff when no one was looking?

The jury is still out on how COVID-19 may affect athletes who perform strenuous exercise during infection, recovery, and post-recovery. While young people are often asymptomatic when infected this does not mean that the virus is not damaging organs. This virus is not the flu. We are just beginning to understand the potential risks that this virus presents to high level athletes. The vaccine is close at hand; why roll the dice with the long-term health of student-athletes when help is on the way?

Players want to play and coaches want to coach. I understand this. It’s aggravating to practice and not compete. The entire pandemic is maddening. But let’s not lose our minds over a decision that, ultimately, is about keeping student-athletes safe and healthy, now and in the future. 

 

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.