UAF leaders made reasoned decision

To the editor: It may be disconcerting to sports fans that the head coach for the Alaska Nanooks hockey team, Erik Largen, would question the integrity of the decision-making process that will sideline hockey and men’s and women’s basketball this season. Coach Largen stated to the press that the UAF administration made “a rash decision to take away the opportunity to play hockey …”
If you know Chancellor Dan White then you know that he did not make a rash decision on this issue. Chancellor White is methodical in his approach to problem solving. He is driven by evidence, not by a hot head. Vice Chancellor Keith Champagne seems to be cut from the same cloth in this regard. No athletic director would ever want to take away a season from a team. This action speaks to the level of seriousness of the situation.
Coach Largen’s suggestion that his bosses were somehow negligent in the decision-making process because they did not consult the hockey team’s medical staff is also quite puzzling. I know firsthand that team physicians and athletic trainers work tirelessly for the health and well-being of student athletes. They do so, however, in a defined setting dealing primarily with sports injuries. Did Coach Largen add an epidemiologist, a virologist, and a medical statistician to his staff when no one was looking?
The jury is still out on how COVID-19 may affect athletes who perform strenuous exercise during infection, recovery, and post-recovery. While young people are often asymptomatic when infected this does not mean that the virus is not damaging organs. This virus is not the flu. We are just beginning to understand the potential risks that this virus presents to high level athletes. The vaccine is close at hand; why roll the dice with the long-term health of student-athletes when help is on the way?
Players want to play and coaches want to coach. I understand this. It’s aggravating to practice and not compete. The entire pandemic is maddening. But let’s not lose our minds over a decision that, ultimately, is about keeping student-athletes safe and healthy, now and in the future.