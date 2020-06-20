Letter to the editor

UA faculty wrong on Johnsen

To the editor: I was upset by reading of the call by the University of Alaska faculty union, United Academics, for the resignation of university President Jim Johnsen. This comes when the university is under siege by the governor, who is intent on undermining the university with Draconian budget cuts. The reaction of the faculty union strikes me as akin to circling the wagons and shooting inward.

One of the reasons given for the union action is that Johnsen labeled the permanent fund dividend a “handout.” But that is true. The dividend is a massive handout to the undeserving, which the state can ill afford. Another charge leveled by the union is that Johnsen did not give the politically correct response to a question on diversity at a University of Wisconsin forum. Another complaint is that Johnsen seriously entertained an offer of the presidency of one of the most prestigious state universities in the United States. We should all take comfort that Johnsen was so well-thought of to have been offered the position, and in spite of the turmoil he elected to soldier on with the thankless job here at the University of Alaska.

None of the reasons for resignation proffered by the faculty union comes anywhere close to justifying overturning the University of Alaska leadership. Shame on United Academics.

 

  

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.