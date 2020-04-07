Letter to the Editor

U.S. failed at virus crisis

To the editor: It may be another 18 to 21 months before an effective vaccine for the virus that came out of Wuhan, China, starts production, another six months before enough people are vaccinated to give herd immunity. During that time we shall see how various leaders and their countries have dealt with this medical crisis.

China and its leaders flubbed their handling of the crisis by its standard of hiding anything that might reflect poorly on the Community Party of China, a standard that continues.

The United States started with great advantages in having the world’s leading establishment for such problems, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unfortunately Trump’s downsizing of government civilian expenditures included that of the folks protecting us from diseases. And despite there being hints of a potential pandemic in December that was public knowledge by January, Trump took until mid-March before he took the pandemic seriously. That delay may cost hundreds of thousands of American lives.

Some other leaders and their governments have shown true and effective leadership, saving untold numbers of their citizens. Taiwan, Germany and others have shown how the crisis could and should have been handled.

When it comes time to vote in November, remember to vote for someone who we can trust to handle a crisis effectively, not someone whose administration has been a series of constant self-generated crises.

