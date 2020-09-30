To the editor: I have worked with David van den Berg and Sue Sprinkle for years on the Downtown Association, and there is not anyone who is a greater advocate for Fairbanks than these two. Armed with insatiable energy and an innate knowledge of how to get things done, these two will be a formidable pair on the council and will steer the city toward a grander future. Neither snow nor potholes, union negotiations nor budgets will slow these two, and I highly recommend them to serve the city on the council.
Two for the City Council
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 in the Interior: Denali faces community transmission concerns; Fairbanks borough sees 23 new cases
- Four more Alaskans dead of COVID-19; 113 new cases recorded
- 'Into the Wild' bus returns to Fairbanks
- Fairbanks borough death linked to COVID-19 as state reports 142 new cases
- Six more Alaskan deaths linked to COVID-19; 31 new Fairbanks area resident cases
- Fishing at two Eielson lakes limited after PFAS discovery
- Man who died in fatal bear attack identified
- Contractor and marijuana industry entrepreneur compete for Assembly Seat E
- Problem grizzly euthanized In Denali
- Anchorage woman allegedly threatens bus driver, passengers with gun on Parks Highway
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.