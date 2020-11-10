You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Turn your headlights on

To the editor: While the 2020 election has been particularly divisive, I think there is one thing that we should all be able to agree on this, and any, winter: Please turn your headlights on.

Just today, driving home in a near-record snowfall, I saw at least a dozen vehicles with no headlights on. While that may be technically legal, it does not make it easy for your fellow drivers to see you!

Fairbanksans, let us all please remember to turn on our headlights while driving this winter. While they may not always help us to see, they make us massively more visible to other drivers.

