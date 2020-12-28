Turn headlights on

To the editor: Recently a writer to the editor reminded drivers to turn their head lights on at all times while driving. Great advice. Let’s go a step further and remind you all that parking lights are for parking, they are not driving lights. When I see a car with parking lights on, I assume they are parked at the streetside or roadside, thus am shocked when said vehicle is coming at me, which is illegal. Please drive with headlights on, not your parking lights!
Please, drivers, be aware of our one-way streets. As I headed west on Third Avenue yesterday, a car was coming at me. I’m not sure if the driver was even aware he/she was driving the wrong direction on a one-way street. Drivers please be aware and drive safely!