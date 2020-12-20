Truth or lies

To the editor: I just read Sen. Dan Sullivan’s op-ed of Dec. 10. In it he stated that the U.S. Senate enacted the highest pay raises for our troops in the last 10 years. I took three minutes looking on the U.S. Department of Defense official website and found that the 2020 pay increase (3.1%) was not as great as the 2010 pay increase (3.4%). The 2009 pay increase was 3.9%. Both the 2009 and 2010 increases occurred in the Obama administration.
Clearly, this little piece of Sullivan’s perspective is not true. It is a lie. I invite other readers to spend a few minutes investigating Sullivan’s other claims. Perhaps some of them are false as well.
And, speaking of supporting our military, I recall that when President Trump sought to strip funds congressionally directed for military construction and divert them to building a wall, Sen. Sullivan stood tall with the president. Thank you for supporting the military, Sen. Sullivan.
Finally, I find Sen. Sullivan’s reference in the second to last paragraph to “the Republican military buildup” offensive. I thought the military was the U.S. military, not the Republican military. Also, notice that Bernie Sanders was not elected president. Neither was Chuck Schumer. The winner of the presidential election was Joe Biden. He will set the tone for the next four years. Perhaps what is on the ballot in Georgia, as it was across the entire United States, is truth telling versus lying.