Trust Rick Solie for GVEA

To the editor: Some GVEA members will soon be receiving a ballot in the mail to elect a new board member to represent them on the GVEA board of directors. Rick Solie is a candidate for District 3.
Rick has been a resident of our community for over 50 years. During this time he has served in local public service and also as a state Senate staff member. He also has participation in the real world of private enterprise.
With this background and experience, Rick has the capabilities to be a positive addition to the GVEA board.
Rick’s decisions will be based on economic feasibility and reasonable environmental considerations to provide the highest reliable electric service achievable.
I’m voting for Rick because I know I can trust him.