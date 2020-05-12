Trump's virus failure

To the editor: Donald Trump has repeatedly whined about what a broken medical response system he received from the previous administration and what a wonderful job his administration has done in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Yorker writer Charles Duhigg in the May 4 issue (The Pandemic Protocol) referred to President Obama’s response to 2009 H1N1 outbreak in this way: “President Barack Obama spoke publicly about the outbreak only a few times, and generally limited himself to telling people to heed scientific experts and promising not to let politics distort the government response.” In addition, he wrote, “at no time did Obama recommend particular medical treatments nor did he forecast specifics about when the pandemic would end.”
In contrast, Trump started by denying the pandemic was real. Then when he had to admit the pandemic is real, he started making predictions on when it would end and suggesting questionable ways of fighting it.
If Trump thought introducing household cleansers into your body was a good idea, he should have done it himself to prove he was right.
If Trump believes he inherited a flawed medical response system, he has had three and a half years to fix it. And what has he done?