Letter to the Editor

Trump's virus failure

To the editor: Donald Trump has repeatedly whined about what a broken medical response system he received from the previous administration and what a wonderful job his administration has done in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Yorker writer Charles Duhigg in the May 4 issue (The Pandemic Protocol) referred to President Obama’s response to 2009 H1N1 outbreak in this way: “President Barack Obama spoke publicly about the outbreak only a few times, and generally limited himself to telling people to heed scientific experts and promising not to let politics distort the government response.” In addition, he wrote, “at no time did Obama recommend particular medical treatments nor did he forecast specifics about when the pandemic would end.”

In contrast, Trump started by denying the pandemic was real. Then when he had to admit the pandemic is real, he started making predictions on when it would end and suggesting questionable ways of fighting it.

If Trump thought introducing household cleansers into your body was a good idea, he should have done it himself to prove he was right.

If Trump believes he inherited a flawed medical response system, he has had three and a half years to fix it. And what has he done?

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.