Trump's damaged economy

To the editor: I have been listening to the narcissistic rhetoric being spewed by President Trump and his family about how he built the greatest economy ever. Like everything he says, none of it is true.
For starters, he inherited a robust economy that was built by the prior administration after the second great recession brought on by the major banks’ and corporations’ greedy management back in 2007 and 2008. A fact not well known is that job growth during Obama’s last three years were all better than Trump’s best job growth year. The Trump jobs have primarily been low-paying service jobs that cater to the wealthy but are now gone due to the pandemic.
The economy under Obama was on the right path to stability and sustainability when President Trump and his Republican Congress moved ahead with their tax cut for primarily the corporations and the wealthy, thereby ballooning the national debt. They promised future wealth and high-paying jobs that have never materialized. He and the Republicans deregulated the oversight of banks, airlines, pharma and many other consumer protections to the delight of their corporate benefactors. We all know how that has worked out as well. Ask yourself, has President Trump helped me or has he been playing me for a chump while inflating his own ego? In the meantime, our national debt has spiraled higher than at any other nonrecession period in history. There is no free lunch, and the burden heaped on our future generations by these tax giveaways to the wealthy will only lead to a downhill spiral of our economy when the debt comes due.
Much of this corporate and wealth control of our government has been brought on by the Supreme Court’s landmark decision that gave corporations the right of personhood even though they have extremely deep pockets that can buy influence. We all need to get behind constitutional Amendment 28 that removes the rights of personhood from corporations. Only then will the playing field be returned to balance.