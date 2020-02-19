Trump, the pardoner

To the editor: History, from ancient times to the present, is filled with the rich and the powerful who held themselves to a different legal standard then the rest of the world.
That tradition continues to this day as evidenced by the actions of Trump and his Department of Justice in connection with the Stone guy. The judiciary bears responsibility as well. Think “affluenza” — Google it versus poverty presented as mitigating factors.
OK. I will go with it. Instead of Senate Bill 91, which a number of respectable people complained about, I propose Trump Bill 20 as a new sentencing/pardons guideline. It’s good enough for the respected office of the president, the Justice Department and some unknown number in the judiciary. It should be good enough for the rest of world.
TB20! A better alternative to SB91.