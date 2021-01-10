To the editor: The president of the United States over the course of several years has built a large group of “followers.” During and after the 2020 election, the executive branch of the government — the president — incited his followers with blatant misinformation and lies. He called on his followers to assemble in our capital on Jan. 6, 2021. He then — on live television — sent his followers to assault the legislative branches of the United States government to try to influence the United States’ peaceful transfer of power. You may choose your own words for this act — terror, treason, insurrection? The language is immaterial. This was a physical attack from the presidency on the legislative branches of our United States government. This is a crime of the highest order. Allowing him to slip quietly from office is not an option. America is not a Third World country. Remove this man from the presidency immediately.
Trump must go now
