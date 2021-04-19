To the editor: In his whiny Friday column blaming the Biden administration for planning an Afghanistan withdrawal in September, Marc Thiessen somehow failed to mention that the Trump administration had already agreed to depart.
In a chummy Qatar sit-down in February 2020, the Trumps and the Taliban made a deal, one which was perfect as usual. If a reader, or the editor who chose this silly piece, thinks the Biden administration has sold out American interests, or American troops, or the interests of the Afghan people, they need not worry; Trump got the job done.
Readers can see the agreement, including the key “The United States, its allies, and the Coalition will complete withdrawal of all remaining forces from Afghanistan” language, on a deadline for this month (April 2021), by finding the “Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan” at wikisource or the US State Department website. (It must have slipped his mind!)