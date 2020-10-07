Trump finally gets it?

To the editor: I found the recent comments by Donald Trump very telling. While still in the hospital he made a video in which he said regarding the COVID-19 virus “I get it.” The interesting information this statement tells us is that since last March Trump didn’t get it. First he denied the virus existed, then he down played its severity and then he said it would simply go away.
What conclusion can you come to about a world leader who took seven months to get it and that was only after he contracted the virus himself? He then demanded to be driven around so he could wave to his fans. That requires that those in the car with him are required to be in isolation for a number of days.
Now he demands to return to the White House before he is tested free from the virus. What is it going to cost to disinfect the White House when he leaves?