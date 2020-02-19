Trump, a good president

To the editor: Is President Trump a good government leader according to a biblical standard or are Christians mistaken to support him? Here are some Bible passages that helped me answer this question.
First, in Matthew 22:35-40 Jesus stated that showing love summarizes God’s Laws. Note, this isn’t the worldly love forbidden in 1 John 2:15-17 that is always positive and accepting of evil behavior but true biblical love that 1 Co 13:4-7 states necessitates a hatred for evil behavior. Jesus demonstrated this opposition, not acceptance, of evil behavior in Matthew 23 and John 2.
Second, the Bible contains different types of laws: a) Moral laws apply to everyone across time because they reflect God’s perfect righteousness and goodness. b) Ceremonial laws that Jesus fulfilled so they no longer apply to anyone. c) Vocational laws that only apply to groups or people with specific vocations like parents, children, employers or employees.
The clearest vocational law text for government leaders is Romans 13, which includes, “For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same. For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid; for he does not bear the sword in vain; for he is God’s minister, an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil.” So government leaders are meant to protect the law-abiding and punish lawbreakers.
Third, Romans 3:19-28 explains that keeping God’s laws is not what makes someone a Christian, since salvation is a gift from God, not a wage earned. So anyone who follows God’s laws for their specific vocations can be a good parent, employee, or president, etc. without even being a Christian.
From these principles I’ve concluded that Trump is overall a good president, worthy of Christian support. This is because his administration’s general pattern is protecting law-abiding citizens and punishing lawbreakers, as defined by the U.S. Constitution and laws. For examples see this month’s State of the Union speech.