To the editor: Beaucoup voluntary, self-inflicted caustic causations have made the GOP a minority party for over three decades. Losers incapable of winning the majority popular vote for president since 1984.
Decided long ago to forego the finesse, the decency required to be intelligent, thoughtful statesmen/women. Preferring to be known by the majority of Americans and the world ... as gross, self-engrossed, obstruction-minded tribal Neanderthals.
Nervously nestled, embedded in gerrymandered mostly rural districts. The proven delusional, dysfunctional, combative, craven tribe of ugh refusing to evolve, to become more human. Outnumbered, threatened by the fearful advancing of advanced Cro-Magnon Democrats.
Less humane but much easier over the years for the tribe of ugh — the “bad actors” to enact Jim Crow-like voter suppression laws targeting non-whites. Whitewashing the inequalities, injustices, negating the needs of constituents they intentionally refused to represent.
State Republican party polecats (whether in power or not) have submitted 250-plus voter restriction laws in 43 states since November. Most, if not all, are promoting Trump’s “Big Lie” as the primary reason.
Misfit ex-president Trump is being investigated for insurance fraud, loan fraud, tax fraud. The fraudster has only one defense. He has to stay relevant in politics.
Bad news on a case can then be countered with his usual replies. “It’s partisan politics. I’m innocent. Liberals have been after me for years (only because of his unlimited delaying tactics).” My favorite tweet troll Trump retort? “It’s a witch hunt!” I say again, “Only bad witches fear witch hunts.”
How might have signers of our Constitution of the United States punished the 147 House Republicans? Incorrigible tragedians who refused to acknowledge an elected president.
Duels. Betrayer versus betrayer until only one remains. Those too cowardly to participate? Hung promptly. Survivor forced to wear a chastity belt with a burlap diaper lining (changed weekly) for 147 days. Then deported to Mother Russia. The wounded? Lottery winners decide how they’d die.
Elections have consequences.