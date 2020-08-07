Treat others respectfully

To the editor: Wednesday night a political sign that we paid to have created and printed locally was torn down, creasing nasty bends in the metal sign posts and punching holes in the expensive sign. The sign and posts were able to be reused, but the damage is quite evident. For decades, we’ve counted on Alaskans to treat each other’s personal property respectfully, regardless of political views. Sadly, it appears that at least one Trump supporter lacks this common respect. Is this a sign of the times? If so, then the sign’s message is even more urgent: “Save America — Dump Trump — Vote November 3rd”
