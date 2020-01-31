To the editor: As I see it, true democracy is mob rule.
In other words, the “media,” both locally here and also nationally, has owned America by means of almost control of all “news” and information concerning rule by government in the United States of America, in my humble opinion.
I think that a time is at hand, and moving quickly that such will end in this nation.
With that said, there is an ongoing and already proved coup against not only President Donald Trump but also a real effort to destroy the Office of President of the United States.
I’d also say here, as boldly as I can, and under the real, in my opinion, eyes of the almighty God, that such is treason against the United States of America.
If such be so (treason), then that is subject to immediate investigation by the United States military. Upon recognition as such, then it is subject to trial by that same military, then, on conviction, punishment by that same military tribunal.
Any and all involved and active in such stand to be subject to that, even including the lowest clerk of any involved.
I think that U.S. Senator Murkowski is and has been involved and active in that “coup.”
I hope, but doubt, that I am wrong in that assessment.
Also anyone in any news organization involved in a coup or treason against the sovereign country — the United States of America — can forget the First Amendment of the United States Constitution in that an act or any act of treason trumps any and all constitutional or other laws of the United States.
Also any and all judges active in such coup as addressed here also stands in great and real judgment alongside all others.