Letter to the Editor

Treason!

To the editor: As I see it, true democracy is mob rule.

In other words, the “media,” both locally here and also nationally, has owned America by means of almost control of all “news” and information concerning rule by government in the United States of America, in my humble opinion.

I think that a time is at hand, and moving quickly that such will end in this nation.

With that said, there is an ongoing and already proved coup against not only President Donald Trump but also a real effort to destroy the Office of President of the United States.

I’d also say here, as boldly as I can, and under the real, in my opinion, eyes of the almighty God, that such is treason against the United States of America.

If such be so (treason), then that is subject to immediate investigation by the United States military. Upon recognition as such, then it is subject to trial by that same military, then, on conviction, punishment by that same military tribunal.

Any and all involved and active in such stand to be subject to that, even including the lowest clerk of any involved.

I think that U.S. Senator Murkowski is and has been involved and active in that “coup.”

I hope, but doubt, that I am wrong in that assessment.

Also anyone in any news organization involved in a coup or treason against the sovereign country — the United States of America — can forget the First Amendment of the United States Constitution in that an act or any act of treason trumps any and all constitutional or other laws of the United States.

Also any and all judges active in such coup as addressed here also stands in great and real judgment alongside all others.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.