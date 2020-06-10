Trashing Alaska

To the editor: When’s the last time you heard about someone cited for littering? Look at the mess on the Steese Highway. It goes on and on every year.
One man out here in Pleasant Valley pulled out of Sweren Road, and five bags of garbage came off his truck and made one hell of a mess. I was upset. I put my headlamp on and was going through the mess for names and addresses. A state trooper pulled up and asked what’s up. I said, “What’s it look like?” and he just drove away. Well, I got the guy’s name and address about a dozen times, so I went to the courthouse with the litter and I told them I want to put a citizen’s arrest on the guy. They said, “Give that here, we’ll take care of it.” They’ve done nothing.
A friend of mine videoed a pickup truck losing trash. He took it to the troopers, showed them the video, and they did nothing. A few weeks ago, I picked up a full bag of garbage at 21 mile Chena Hot Springs Road. I got the name and address, then I called the troopers. I asked them what should I do about it, and he said nothing. I said to the trooper, “I’m gonna do something because you do nothing.” I wrote the guy a letter and told him I’m going to mention him on my radio program Friday evening.
Ya learn a lot picking up trash. I’m gonna catch this fellow out here in Pleasant Valley who’s throwing out the window empty cans of Long Island Ice Teas. I ask at the Pleasant Valley Store who’s buying them.
Out here, many people come home from work to find their driveway full of the litter they lost along the road.
I’ll cure ya of a bad habit. Out here on Chena Hot Springs Road, I keep 5 1/2 miles of road clean. This spring was bad. I picked 23 bags of litter.
Garbage cans are at every gas station and store. Use them, please.