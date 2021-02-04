You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Trappers and public trails

To the editor: A recent letter to the editor notes the accidental and unfortunate capture of a pet dog in a trap near Fairbanks.

The writer, who frequently rails against trappers and trapping regardless of the location, jumped to the conclusion that what we need is more regulation of trapping. He apparently fails to recognize that we already have a borough ordinance (leash law) which, if followed, would have prevented this tragedy. Leashed dogs are very seldom caught in traps.

The Alaska Trappers Association has worked diligently for many years to help prevent negative interactions between pets/pet owners and traps. We have had good luck teaching others our “Sharing Alaska’s Trails” program and believe that the situation around Fairbanks is better as a result.

ATA has an official position statement (available by request: info@alaskatrappers.org) which discourages certain forms of trapping and certain kinds of traps on or near highly-used trails and trail heads and near town. It also reminds pet owners of their responsibility to obey leash laws.

We recognize that not all trappers belong to our organization. We also recognize that new and young trappers occasionally trap in inappropriate places. We do our best to educate trappers to trap responsibly. We also realize that a lot of dogs run at large around town. Sometimes pet dogs escape and run loose. But, we do not believe that adding additional layers of regulation is necessary or fair. Nor will they solve the problem. We ask that both trappers and pet owners work together to reduce the problem.

