To the editor: Kudos to the News-Miner for highlighting the destruction of the Pinnell Mountain Trail and surrounding lands from the recent caribou hunt. Hopefully, this painful news will help raise awareness of this unacceptable outcome and that change is necessary.
I appreciate and share the Alaska Outdoor Council’s optimistic outlook that this will provide an opportunity for hunters to learn, improve, and respect the land. But I’m skeptical that the majority of those causing the damage will be similarly inclined. If one can use an ATV to rip, tear, and legally harvest a caribou or two, what is the incentive to change? Does the AOC have an outreach plan to help prevent such things, or is this just hope for change based on self-reflection?
I also sympathize with government agencies operating within constraints. However, solutions certainly won’t come from agencies stating that this is the limit of their control, so just hope for the best. Clearly that isn’t the case.
When there are precious enough resources to protect, wide exclusion zones for hunting with a gun can be made and enforced, such as in the Dalton Highway Corridor. Some federal lands have recently been closed because hunter behavior resulted in safety problems. Other federal lands are restricted to nonmotorized use. There are a variety of tools in the toolbox when there’s enough will and creativity to create change.
The front-page photo caption of the trashed trail said that it was battling use between hunters and hikers. Trails don’t do battle, and hunting doesn’t have to mean trail destruction. If the trail can’t sustain ATV use, hunters can hike. This is Alaska, after all, and we shouldn’t have to turn every trail into asphalt or a national park simply to protect a shared public resource.