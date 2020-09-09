You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Trail damage

To the editor: The destruction of the Pinnell Mountain Trail is disgusting, but it’s not too surprising.

When you watch the TV advertisements for ATVs, four-wheelers, snowmachines, riverboats and other outdoor vehicles, you see these items destroying the environment. You see ATVs and four-wheelers run through creeks and other waterways. Snowmachines are shown flying off the ground.

Those ads are telling owners that it is OK and fun to operate these vehicles in dangerous and destructive ways. Those people most vulnerable to the message are very likely to do very destructive activities.

Cigarette ads were taken off of TV when it was shown how destructive they were. Maybe we should consider how that might apply to these vehicles. That is not suggesting the ads be eliminated, but they should not be allowed to show them being used to destroy the environment.

The other part of the problem is the lack of the government agencies to deal with the situation. The easiest thing for those agencies to do is say, “Our hands are tied.” Well, if that is the case, those civil servants should be working on changing the regulations to make working together and developing an overall plan to deal with the situation a priority.

Come on guys, let’s change this problem.

