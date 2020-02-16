Tory Senate

To the editor: His Majesty Trump, aka Putin Light, has not honored his invitation to the White House for the newly elected president of the fledgling democracy of Ukraine. Then again, no man or woman can prove Trump has ever been an honorable man.
Ukrainian President Zelensky has waited since last April for the promised Oval Office visit. Does Trump fear the meeting would cause the breakup of his bromance with Russian President Putin?
His friend Vlad has been fighting a hot war with Ukraine the underdog for over four years. Donny withheld the much-needed $391 million in military aid for as long as possible under the cover of fighting corruption. Lock him up!
Trump’s uncouth, unnatural fondness for bromances with undemocratic leaders is so unAmerican. Very easy to understand in intelligence vernacular why Trump is both an idiot and willing asset for Russian President Putin and who else? My letter to the editor “Putin’s Proxies” explains the deadly dual classification.
The self-righteous, self-serving obvious king-loving minority party (nationwide and Alaska) No. 3 Republicans have to defend Trump. Even though he is a documented perpetual crook. Why? He is their crook.
What about the separate oath Senate Republicans recited — to be impartial and protect, defend our moral compass, our sacrosanct Constitution of these United States? Worthless as used toothpaste. Similar to treating cancer with a placebo.
Our three congressional supposed representatives are complicit with fellow Republicans in eviscerating essential ethics provisions in our Constitution. Why? To accommodate devious dealings of their nude emperor.
Republican partisanship created innumerable black holes in the emolument clause. The “takes a bite out of crime” safeguard is now toothless as a chicken.
Republican partisanship gave this impeachment a Russian-style trial. All 15 Senate full-blown impeachments provided relevant witnesses, documents.
Freshman Sen. Dan “Wallflower” Sullivan and Rep. Don “I’ve still got a pulse” Young are up for reelection. They support an aberrant version of our Constitution. Their judgment is on trial.
America’s founders would declare any current Republican senator a Tory. Then banish them to England.