Toppling history

To the editor: After a summer of unrest, of rioting, vandalism and death, and a siege on the U.S. Capitol last month, it is certainly time for us to act like the great Republic we are.
Yet, two-thirds of our citizens believe this country is going the wrong direction. I agree. I thought that with a new president elected we would see a return to harmony, but it appears there is still a good supply of angry political combatants left in our national seat of government and throughout the country.
Millions of patriotic Americans voted not once but twice for Donald Trump, and most of us are ready to move on; however, many who command the airwaves and news print are not willing to move on to solve many of the critical issues facing our country. They refer to many of us as “domestic terrorist” and call for a period of reeducation and thought control. This sounds like Communist China, North Korea or Cambodia. It appears we have stumbled back in history to the 17th century Salem witch trials with the hangings and burnings at the stake.
We are reminded of the Sen. Joseph McCarthy hearings of just 70 years ago when we hear groups demanding that those who worked in (or even supported) the last administration not be given employment or positions of influence. Have we not learned from history or has all history been nullified by the toppling of a few statues?