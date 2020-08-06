To the editor: In a time of crisis such as now, it’s important for the country to come together. Important for us to take the small steps we can to help each other and country get through this crisis with as little loss of life as we can. In this crisis we ask so little from people. Wear a mask in public, socially distance, and stay home if you’re feeling sick. Is this so much to ask of someone?
Apparently for some people this is simply too great of an ask. Wearing a mask is too much to ask of them even if something as simple as that could save a life or two. Staying home when they are sick is too much, even if by doing so they could save someone days or weeks in the hospital and thousands in medical bills. Keeping appropriate distance in the store is too hard for them, even if by not doing so they could unknowingly take a deadly virus home to infect their family.
It seems some people are either too lazy, too ignorant or too dumb to take these simple steps. To these people who think these steps are just too much to ask of someone, I’d ask them are these little inconveniences really too much if it means potentially saving the lives of a stranger, of yourself or someone you love? How would you feel if you have to watch your mom, your dad, your sibling, your spouse or anyone else you love slowly die from this virus? How would you feel if you knew they didn’t have to die, that they could still be with you if someone had just stayed home when they didn’t feel good, or wore a mask? How would you feel if you knew your unwillingness to wear a mask caused a family to suffer that same fate?
No, it’s not too much to ask to take these steps. But to some it’s just too much. So thousands more will die because for some, wearing a mask was too much to ask.