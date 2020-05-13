To the editor: I had the good fortune of being the camp host at Chena River State Recreation Site, known as the Chena River Wayside, for part of the summer of 2019. It was a pleasure to work with some of the staff, greet and assist campers from local Alaska to distant travelers from around the world and who had found Chena River Wayside along their journeys.
I found there an incredible camaraderie amid the campers along the way, from all walks of life and from around the globe, Alaska, and our Fairbanks backyard. It seemed there was a natural flow to the nurturing of this natural setting — this initiative that evolved as I was seen clearing trash, mending fences, planting flowers. Some campers joined in. It was heartwarming how some visitors happily wanted to help in caring for the campgrounds as if at home.
One day, as I was doing my walk about at the pavilion, I found a piece of paper on the ground in the picnic area. I picked up the piece of paper to find there was writing on it. Written neatly was, “To whom it may concern, I love you.” I handed this note to one of our young local regular campers who was at the park visiting friends. The young person smiled when reading the message.
A week passed, and in the interim, I had carefully scrubbed off some canned paint graffiti from a birch tree with a metal brush. The tree looked restored and this particular campsite brought back to life. The next day, as I was doing my rounds and checking on this campsite, I noticed a piece of paper on the birch tree that had been restored. I took a closer look to see a note. It was the very note I had given to the young Fairbanks camper a week ago that read, “To whom it may concern, I love you.” It was placed where the paint graffiti had been on the tree and was glued skillfully and carefully by its corners with tree sap. This time, I was the one smiling when reading this lovely note. I still have this note today. Sometimes circles just make sense. Have a wonderful summer 2020.