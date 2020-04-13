Letter to the Editor

To the water heroes

To the editor: I would like to add a very special group of people that we should give a shout out to in our growing list of heroes who are giving COVID-19 a run for its money: the water and wastewater utilities.

The water utilities throughout Alaska and our nation are continuing to provide safe, potable water so we can wash our hands, shower, clean up our homes and ourselves. At the other end of the pipe, the wastewater utilities are treating and disinfecting the effluent prior to discharge back into the environment. These utilities make excellent use of chlorine and/or UV disinfection systems for both potable water and wastewater.

Anyone on city water who is hoarding bottled water is flushing their paychecks down the drain. Both Anchorage and Fairbanks disinfect to an EPA standard that kills all pathogenic (disease-causing) bacteria, protozoa, and viruses. This doesn’t happen on its own. Utility operators and supervisory and support staff continue to maintain these essential services around the clock. DEC-certified monitoring laboratories are testing nearly every public water system every month or more frequently to confirm the level of disinfection meets the EPA and DEC standards.

These people are trained, certified in this business, and are working around the clock to provide these essential services for us. So, clink a toast of potable water to these heroes. Thank you.

