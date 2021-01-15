Time to tell the truth

To the editor: In his Dec. 10 Community Perspective, Sen. Dan Sullivan accuses Democrats of jeopardizing national security by passing defense budget reductions. In fact, the U.S. defense budget is greater than that of the next 10 nations. Since China and Russia are the only two on that list that can be considered adversarial, we have them outspent handily.
There is more to national security than military spending. We just experienced a huge Russian cyberattack that should be addressed.
President Trump pardoned the Blackwater contractors who were convicted of murdering civilians in Iraq. This threatens our national security as now groups like ISIS can, fairly, point to the lack of justice in the American system.
On Jan. 6, Trump-supporting domestic terrorists vandalized the Capitol, stole sensitive information, murdered people and could have easily killed senators and representatives. I suggest that we have a serious domestic terrorist threat. Trump’s exiting the White House will help reduce the flow of misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric. However, we have tens of millions of Americans who believe Biden will suspend the Constitution, that the virus is a hoax and similar nonsense.
The domestic terrorists believe they are defending democracy. How does trashing the symbol of democracy make sense? Logic and reason are not the tools these folks use to process the world. And that really highlights the problem. The frenzy on social media, conservative talk radio and unsubstantiated statements either repeated by Republican members of Congress or simply not challenged reinforce in the minds of these citizens that, for instance, there was mass voter fraud and the election was stolen. Neither is true.
Incredulously, in a letter dated Jan. 9, Sullivan calls for a commission that “will bring transparency to the many issues and irregularities of the 2020 election.” Sullivan does not learn.
What we really need is a commission to study the use of conspiracy theories by Trump and others and the effect that congressional enablers, including Senator Sullivan, have in fomenting the rage that manifests at events like those at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Our country desperately needs Sullivan to tell the truth. It is a matter of life and death.