To the editor: It is that time of year, when ... But it isn’t. This is the time of year when right after the Christmas UAF concert, I am so filled with the feeling and awe of this wonderful season that I start to decorate. I have done this for years. The music, the singing was just so awing. I would rush home and start to bring out Christmas decorations. I felt so blessed and honored to be a small part of the chorus. I truly loved and enjoyed every piece of music, played or sung. The weekly rehearsals seemed to spiral up to the holiday concert day. I have a fond memory of the first year we had the “rehearsal concert.” I like to think of that one as casual/professional.
It is that time of year this year to be mindful, safe, healthy. To try to bring the season to your homes regardless. To not forget just because of this pandemic. I would have to say, to Dr. E. Zilberkant, I will personally miss. “Somewhere in my Memories.”