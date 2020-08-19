To the editor: Until recently I’ve been puzzled by the support Trump has received over the past three-plus years from Alaska’s congressional delegation. I couldn’t understand why they would support a president as morally and ethically bankrupt as this one.
I thought maybe they just lacked the intestinal fortitude to publicly disagree with some of his more outrageous claims and actions. Hardly a peep out of any of them when he says he is going to defund the Postal Service so Democrats can’t vote by mail against him.
The rich folk and large corporations have bought and paid for Congress as a whole, including Alaska’s current congressional delegation. When they say, “Jump!” our congressional delegation does not ask, “Why?” They ask, “How high?” I suspect our congressional delegation was ordered by rich donors to their re-election campaigns to support Trump no matter how personally repugnant they may find him. It’s either that or they place party loyalty, or retaining their congressional seat, above the good of the citizens of Alaska and of the nation.
Alyse Galvin is running for Congress in November and has pledged to put Alaska first and to not accept corporate PAC money and deserves our support as a result.
It is time for change. It would be great to have a congressional delegation that answers first to Alaskans and second to Wall Street instead of the other way around.
Eric Johansen
Fairbanks