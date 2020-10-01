To the editor: It has been an honor serving with Aaron Lojewski and Jimi Cash on the FNSB Assembly. They are crucial members of the assembly and have worked hard to reduce the budget and your property taxes. Their focus on deferred maintenance has inspired long-term solutions. Tammie Wilson will be a valuable addition to the assembly to work with Lojewski, Cash and myself. Please vote for a smarter and more efficient government by joining me in voting Aaron Lojewski, Jimi Cash and Tammie Wilson on Oct. 6.
Three for the assembly
