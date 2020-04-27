Letter to the Editor

Threads of continuity

To the editor: Here is another writing opportunity from the Learning Inside Out Network (LION) “Solidarity in Synchrony” project. The Community Perspective of April 11 describes our intention of sharing writing and mindfulness practices with readers of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, whether from the confines of their homes or the confines of the Fairbanks Correctional Center and Fairbanks Youth Facility.

So much has changed in all of our lives this past month, from the way we spend our days, to the food we eat, to the manner in which we interact with each other. Throughout it all, though, we still have that which remains constant — our threads of continuity. Some of those threads bring clarity and comfort, while others bring agitation and unease. I still start every day with a cup of hot coffee, and, yes, I’m still really bad about opening mail I don’t want to deal with. What are your threads of continuity? Which threads do you lean into and which would you change if you could?

On a typical pre-COVID-19 Monday I would be sharing this writing prompt at the Fairbanks Correctional Center during the Women’s Writing Workshop. Now members of the workshop find their prompts here — in the News-Miner. You can find and comment on the women’s writing at their blog, Voices Uncaged, at voicesuncaged.com. When you get there, scroll down to the piece “I Was Seen,” posted on Feb. 17, back when we were still going in. You might need a hankie.

Daily copies of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner are provided to the men and women incarcerated at FCC and to those at the Fairbanks Youth Facility through the LION project Newspapers for Inmates. Check out the Newspapers for Inmates Facebook page to learn more and to find out how you might support this effort. You can also write to newspapersforinmates@gmail.com.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.