To the editor: Here is another writing opportunity from the Learning Inside Out Network (LION) “Solidarity in Synchrony” project. The Community Perspective of April 11 describes our intention of sharing writing and mindfulness practices with readers of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, whether from the confines of their homes or the confines of the Fairbanks Correctional Center and Fairbanks Youth Facility.
So much has changed in all of our lives this past month, from the way we spend our days, to the food we eat, to the manner in which we interact with each other. Throughout it all, though, we still have that which remains constant — our threads of continuity. Some of those threads bring clarity and comfort, while others bring agitation and unease. I still start every day with a cup of hot coffee, and, yes, I’m still really bad about opening mail I don’t want to deal with. What are your threads of continuity? Which threads do you lean into and which would you change if you could?
On a typical pre-COVID-19 Monday I would be sharing this writing prompt at the Fairbanks Correctional Center during the Women’s Writing Workshop. Now members of the workshop find their prompts here — in the News-Miner. You can find and comment on the women’s writing at their blog, Voices Uncaged, at voicesuncaged.com. When you get there, scroll down to the piece “I Was Seen,” posted on Feb. 17, back when we were still going in. You might need a hankie.
Daily copies of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner are provided to the men and women incarcerated at FCC and to those at the Fairbanks Youth Facility through the LION project Newspapers for Inmates. Check out the Newspapers for Inmates Facebook page to learn more and to find out how you might support this effort. You can also write to newspapersforinmates@gmail.com.