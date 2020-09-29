These times of demonizing

To the editor: Robin Barrett’s most recent Insight column was informative but almost certainly not in the way she intended. She points in distress to the current pandemic, the vast fires and repeated hurricanes, the protests over social injustice and the erosion of trust in law enforcement and those in authority. These are certainly dismal situations.
Barrett’s solution is prayer, understandably. But she goes further, quoting in approval from a letter Archbishop Carlo Vigano sent to President Trump that opines we are in the midst a conflict between “the children of light and the children of darkness.” Barrett neglects to critically examine that rhetoric.
The sorry slog of human history is dotted with conflicts that have adopted similar language. Ironically, the Roman Empire decidedly cast Christians as agents of darkness, narrow-minded civic and religious troublemakers. Alas, Christians weren’t any better when they rose to power, as centuries of religious wars attest. Catholics and Protestants grimly slaughtered thousands, perhaps millions, sure that their side was in the light and they were sending their foes back into the darkness. And don’t even start with the poor Jews, who almost everyone was happy to rob, rape and kill as Christ-killers.
I won’t labor the point, except to note that the age of reason arose among the exhausted survivors who gradually saw that perhaps all humans were a complex mixture of selfishness and generosity and that no good was ever served by demonizing the “other.”
And yet, here we are.
Many see Vigano as an opportunist jockeying for position within a faction of the Vatican. He’s happy to pander to a president who used force against peaceful protesters in order to stage a photo-op before a building dedicated to Jesus who was crucified by the government as an agitator. Again, the irony couldn’t be more biting.
As to the advice to pray, absolutely. Let me suggest lines attributed to St. Francis: “Make me an instrument of your peace ... may I not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood, as to understand … it is in pardoning that we are pardoned ….”