These three for GVEA

To the editor: The ballots are in the mail. If you live in GVEA Districts 1, 2 or 3 and your name is on an electric bill, your household has a vote in this year’s election of board members for our member-owned electricity cooperative, GVEA. Three candidates stand out as having the experience, skills, dedication and integrity we need on the GVEA board in these challenging times.
For District 1, Dave Messier is running for reelection. Dave has impressive education and experience, and a long history of working with energy issues. His top priority is the lowering of energy costs to member owners. He is energetic, comes prepared and asks great questions during board meetings. He is a very valuable member of the board and deserves reelection.
For District 2, Tom DeLong is running for reelection. Tom is well respected and was chosen by his peers to chair the board. He conducts meetings efficiently and is always respectful to member owners who testify. He is very well educated about all the opportunities and challenges facing GVEA and is committed to fairly priced electricity that is safe and reliable. With his experience and dedication, we need his continued service on the board.
For District 3, Alison Carter is the wise choice. She is an experienced accountant and also a lawyer and has used these skills for years working with local individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. She is respected for her expertise, commitment and integrity. She is well prepared to serve on the board. She served on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee (2017-2019), was chair for two of those years, and attends board meetings regularly. Alison supports the goals of lower rates and long-term financial stability for GVEA and is concerned about board transparency, worker safety and the financial interests of member-owners. She will be a dynamic and valuable member of the GVEA board.
When you get your ballot, look it over, vote your choice and get it back in the mail ASAP or drop it off at the GVEA office or vote electronically. Do that right away so your vote will count.