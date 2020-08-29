There's no pandemic

To the editor: Unless you are Rip Van Winkle, you should be aware that social and other media have been censoring information on alternative COVID-19 treatment. Doctors have been threatened against relating successful treatments. The FDA forbidding pharmacies from filling prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine. Nutrition information banned.
A cure is not wanted. They want time to corrupt American citizens into “crying” for help via the vaccine. Congress gave total immunity to Big Pharma for COVID-19 vaccines.
When did our U.S. citizens become so weak and terrified? There were other serious events; Ebola, SARS, H1N1, bird flu — the world did not go bonkers. Get angry with elements in world government that create germ bio-warfare. COVID-19 is real but the pandemic is fake.
Media disinformation regarding spread of COVID-19 has created a worldwide feeling of fear and uncertainty. This virus was the big chance for the New World Order. A chance for global economic, social and geopolitical destabilization.
Fearmongering. Local news and paper headlines say “Latest New Cases,” misreporting what “new cases” really means. “Cases” are medically meaningless yet being used to justify lockdowns. Testing positive for a virus does not create an illness or case.
1. A case is being sick or hospitalized with a virus.
2. Carrying a virus is not a case. It is not an illness.
3. Testing positive and showing antibodies of previous illness is not a case.
Ask these questions:
1. Is anyone tracking whether real COVID-19 patients had a flu vaccine?
2. Correlation between having the flu shot and being worse or better with actual COVID-19 illness?
3. Faking deaths to make money. Hospitals get more Medicare money if a death is from virus.
A virus death report even though the person was dead from a motorcycle accident. CDC admits hospital incentives drove up COVID-19 deaths.
The world has too many people devoted to getting information from CNN and alphabet channels. They are the sheep who will bring the rest of us to the slaughter through vaccine mandates. Media, Big Tech, many in Congress are indebted to Big Pharma for existence through advertising and campaign money. Congress, FDA, CDC are owned by Big Pharma. Watch movie “Plandemic.”