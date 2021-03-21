The world today

To the editor: I have been an Alaska resident for 81 years, and I do not appreciate younger generations that don’t respect or care about our history erasing it.
What is happening to Alaska? What is happening to our nation? The younger generations have not been taught respect for our heritage or Constitution. They don’t appreciate Alaska, or for that matter, America. This is the fault of my generation letting socialism and communism be taught in our universities and our schools and high schools. I can write and I can speak but at my age I can’t physically get out and march or attend meetings.
My husband was born on Flag Day, and we always said that they put out the American flag for him. I was born on Seward’s Day so the story went that they put out the Alaska flag for me. We respect and love our flags and the men who made Alaska what it is. Why would you want to destroy a statue of Russian government when our country bought Alaska for $7.2 million from them. What in the world are you folks thinking letting these young uneducated people do this? It must be stopped now.
My late husband and I both love history. History is what makes us what we have and who we are. I truly didn’t think we had these types of people in Alaska. I am ashamed of them, truly ashamed. Quit destroying our country. If you don’t like what is represented then for heaven’s sake leave and go to a country that you can be happy with. We not only have a resident occupying the White House — who is not in his right mind — who we are trying to overcome, now we have to worry about idiots that are undermining our great state of Alaska.
I pray that Gov. Dunleavy will propose or enact laws that will protect us from not being able to use our resources. Everyone with a good mind knows Cheater Joebama is being used and abused. That too must stop before he destroys our great nation which he has crippled.