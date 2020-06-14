The words of the Pledge

To the editor: I invite your readers to recite again the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag we all learned in grade school. As you recite it, think about each part. We are pledging allegiance to the republic for which it stands. The republic founded on the principle of separation of powers. That means the executive branch cannot and should not usurp the powers of the legislative branch. That means respect for all laws, including those that have convicted the president’s political cronies.
We are pledging allegiance to one nation, indivisible, yet many, including our president, are actively working to divide this country. Each of us needs to try to live up to the pledge of keeping this nation indivisible. It is hard work, but we can do it.
We are pledging allegiance to the principle of liberty and justice for all. Those words are in the pledge. At this point in American history there is a lot of evidence that, collectively, we have more work to do to accomplish liberty and justice for all. But we can do it. Peaceful protest is part of the path to achieve these ends that we have pledged to support.
I ask each of you to juxtapose the peaceful protests encouraged by the president, protests that included prominently displayed assault weapons, with the peaceful protests in Washington, D.C. not supported by the president, with no protester carrying assault weapons. Now compare the police response to those different protests. Does the governor of Michigan or the president of the United States have a better understanding of our right to peacefully assemble and air our grievances?
Finally, wrapping oneself in the American flag while sowing division and perpetuating injustice and inequality is not helpful, is destructive of American values, and disrespects the flag and the republic for which it stands.
If we can get up off the couch for the national anthem preceding a Sunday football game, surely we can take some steps to achieve unity, justice, and liberty. We pledge to do this; we can do this.