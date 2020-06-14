Letter to the Editor

The words of the Pledge

To the editor: I invite your readers to recite again the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag we all learned in grade school. As you recite it, think about each part. We are pledging allegiance to the republic for which it stands. The republic founded on the principle of separation of powers. That means the executive branch cannot and should not usurp the powers of the legislative branch. That means respect for all laws, including those that have convicted the president’s political cronies.

We are pledging allegiance to one nation, indivisible, yet many, including our president, are actively working to divide this country. Each of us needs to try to live up to the pledge of keeping this nation indivisible. It is hard work, but we can do it.

We are pledging allegiance to the principle of liberty and justice for all. Those words are in the pledge. At this point in American history there is a lot of evidence that, collectively, we have more work to do to accomplish liberty and justice for all. But we can do it. Peaceful protest is part of the path to achieve these ends that we have pledged to support.

I ask each of you to juxtapose the peaceful protests encouraged by the president, protests that included prominently displayed assault weapons, with the peaceful protests in Washington, D.C. not supported by the president, with no protester carrying assault weapons. Now compare the police response to those different protests. Does the governor of Michigan or the president of the United States have a better understanding of our right to peacefully assemble and air our grievances?

Finally, wrapping oneself in the American flag while sowing division and perpetuating injustice and inequality is not helpful, is destructive of American values, and disrespects the flag and the republic for which it stands.

If we can get up off the couch for the national anthem preceding a Sunday football game, surely we can take some steps to achieve unity, justice, and liberty. We pledge to do this; we can do this.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.