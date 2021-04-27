The value of public radio

To the editor: It’s been a long year of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, limiting our social interactions, avoiding crowded restaurants, putting off travel, visiting close friends outside around fires, wearing masks and giving people space in the post office and the grocery stores. It’s good to feel a measure of protection coming upon us as the vaccines become increasingly available and more of us accept them as the fastest and least destructive path out of the pandemic.
One thing that has been an anchor of stability and enjoyment for my family during the last year has been our public radio station, KUAC FM 89.9. Despite our social distancing and isolation, we were always able to keep up on a daily basis on the national and international news with “Morning Edition,” “The World” and “All Things Considered” as well as several local and state news broadcasts each week. And, of course, there are the morning discussion and entertainment forums like “Fresh Air with Terry Gross,” “Talk of Alaska,” health information on “Line One,” “A Way With Words,” “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” and “Science Friday,” which is one of my favorites.
My overall favorite radio program on KUAC is “Mountain Stage,” a two-hour broadcast of great music each Saturday evening. On the other hand, the blues on “Beal Street Caravan” each Monday night might be my favorite, or maybe “Banjo Signals,” “World Café,” “Acoustic Accents” or “Funk Roots”;I guess I can’t decide on a favorite right now. One thing for sure, KUAC brightened our days and kept us informed and entertained during perhaps the most challenging year of our lives. A big shoutout of appreciation is in order to all the people who do the work to keep KUAC such a vibrant presence in our lives. Thank you all.