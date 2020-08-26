The Trump nightmare

To the editor: Donald Trump is an existential threat to the future of American democracy. His potential reelection coupled with the reelection of Republican senators like Dan Sullivan who refuse to speak out against his egregious words and actions is a nightmare in the making.
The president has: (1) denied the threat posed by COVID until it had killed many Americans, (2) gotten rid of almost all our high-ranking officials who dared express his/her own thoughts, (3) let his own uninformed medical guidelines replace those of the CDC, (4) praised dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, (5) urged his followers to “liberate” their communities when local leaders urged sound medical practices such as wearing masks and social distancing in public, (6) belittled his opponents with vitriolic personal attacks, and (7) is attempting to prevent the U.S. Postal Service from having the infrastructure needed to support a robust mail-in voting process. In addition, the Trump organization is currently under investigation for illegal business actions.
His purging of thoughtful public servants, disdain for the press and silencing of many members of Congress is the same playbook foreign dictators have followed historically during their rise to power. Dozens of former Republican national security officers have collectively said, “Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president.” His sister called him a pathological liar. Yet, Dan Sullivan won’t speak about the elephant in the room.
We can play a role in preserving our democracy by supporting Al Gross’s bid to defeat Dan Sullivan in the senatorial race. If the Republicans stay in the majority in the Senate and Trump gets reelected, our national nightmare will continue.