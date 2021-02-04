You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

The 'stop the steal' charade

To the editor: Contrary to a recent letter to the editor’s erroneous belief that our elected officials should vote only as their party votes, it should be noted that we are not living in North Korea nor do we demand lock-step adulation of our leaders.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is to be commended for recognizing that the former president foments sedition by continuing to contend that the presidential election was fraudulent, despite dozens of court cases, his own (now former) US attorney general and the attorney generals’ from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin proven documentation that the election was fair. According to the former president’s own Department of Homeland Security, the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

Hopefully, Murkowski will continue to lead by voting for an impeachment conviction after reviewing videotape from Jan. 6 that includes the former president’s instructions to the crowds and audio of rioters calling for the murder of Pence, Pelosi and members of Congress.

Characterizing the former president as a “great” leader demeans the five people who lost their lives Jan. 6 and the 140 law enforcement officials who may never fully recover from the injuries inflicted upon them by the mob that day.

By continuing to baselessly claim that the election was stolen from him, the former president invites and incites conspiracy theorists to oppose the peaceful transfer of power our Constitution requires and our citizens expect.

If you truly believe the former president accomplished reputable domestic and foreign policies you might do well to discourage the “stop the steal” charade because whatever benefits you think the country derived from his term in office will only be overshadowed by the violence and chaos he instigates.

