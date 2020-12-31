You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

The science myth

To the editor: Those of us in academic science cringe every time the news media refers to, “Science says.” What any responsible scientist worth his salt knows is that we live in an imperfect world where we have imperfect datasets and imperfect models. Indeed Plato’s cave, where we are looking at a wall with imperfect reflections on the wall from the real world just beyond our perception, is a reasonable metaphor. The main difference between the news media and scientists is that, due to ostensibly weak intellect, they actually believe that the pale reflections on the wall are reality.

Since any highly competent professor with careful research and numerous publications can convince a malleable student that the Earth is flat with reasoned argument, how can we actually arrive at truth? The answer is a dialectic and a robust peer review process and debate. Almost all of us scientists have had the experience of after 10 years of being convinced that our data and theories/models/calculations explain reality to find, either via a perspicacious reviewer, a new dataset, or mathematical error, that we missed something and we have “big trouble right here in River City.”

So it was that the framers of the Constitution, especially Madison, who was apparently obsessed as a child of the Enlightenment with the almost planetary checks and balances necessary in a constitutional system (which are to some degree missing in a parliamentary system), gave us our great jewel.

Because of this, the election of a Donald Trump was a good thing, not a disaster as the press and Democrats maintain, because the checks and balances of our constitutional system could handle his necessary adjustment to the Republic’s orbit. With regard to the new Democratic President-elect Biden, it is also clear that if the Republicans don’t retain control of the Senate to balance the Democrats and prevent catastrophic orbital changes, the Republic is in dire straits. The Jan. 5 Georgia election therefore appears to be one of the most important elections of the new century.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.