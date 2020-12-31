The science myth

To the editor: Those of us in academic science cringe every time the news media refers to, “Science says.” What any responsible scientist worth his salt knows is that we live in an imperfect world where we have imperfect datasets and imperfect models. Indeed Plato’s cave, where we are looking at a wall with imperfect reflections on the wall from the real world just beyond our perception, is a reasonable metaphor. The main difference between the news media and scientists is that, due to ostensibly weak intellect, they actually believe that the pale reflections on the wall are reality.
Since any highly competent professor with careful research and numerous publications can convince a malleable student that the Earth is flat with reasoned argument, how can we actually arrive at truth? The answer is a dialectic and a robust peer review process and debate. Almost all of us scientists have had the experience of after 10 years of being convinced that our data and theories/models/calculations explain reality to find, either via a perspicacious reviewer, a new dataset, or mathematical error, that we missed something and we have “big trouble right here in River City.”
So it was that the framers of the Constitution, especially Madison, who was apparently obsessed as a child of the Enlightenment with the almost planetary checks and balances necessary in a constitutional system (which are to some degree missing in a parliamentary system), gave us our great jewel.
Because of this, the election of a Donald Trump was a good thing, not a disaster as the press and Democrats maintain, because the checks and balances of our constitutional system could handle his necessary adjustment to the Republic’s orbit. With regard to the new Democratic President-elect Biden, it is also clear that if the Republicans don’t retain control of the Senate to balance the Democrats and prevent catastrophic orbital changes, the Republic is in dire straits. The Jan. 5 Georgia election therefore appears to be one of the most important elections of the new century.