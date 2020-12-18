The school problem

To the editor: In the ‘70s our population grew rapidly due to the pipeline construction. We only had one public high school so they went double shifts. Not “split” shifts, not half shifts, two separate shifts with separate teachers for each shift. YES!! We hired more teachers.
Many of the grade schools moved in ATCO units for extra classes (and hired more teachers). Now that we have become so fearful of physical closeness do you think we will ever be comfortable cramming 24-30 kids into a classroom and having students shoulder to shoulder and bumper to bumper in the hallways between classes? Likely not.
So why is every solution I see so far some rendition of less class time and more screen time or physical school only for some and let the rest fend for themselves, or just push it off on the parents. Seems like the most logical and obvious answer is more classrooms and more teachers. But, I don’t hear anyone suggesting that.
We can find money for more bombs and bullets. We can spend money trying to figure out how to live on Mars. We can allow billionaires to rape our economic system and not pay taxes or reinvest in our infrastructure. But we can’t even think about hiring more teachers and building more schools.
Because we make it so easy for billionaires and huge corporations to avoid taxes we are now borrowing/stealing from our children and grandchildren to keep those billionaires and corporations solvent. At the same time we are throwing the education system for our children and grandchildren under the bus. We are settling for a watered down half education that will completely miss many children and asking our teachers to do two or three times as much work to reach the same population of students.
We have given trillions in corporate welfare to already rich people and corporations. For a small fraction of that we could put more teachers to work and build more schools.
1 school = $5,000,000 1 billion dollars = 200 schools
1 teacher = $100,000/year 1 billion dollars =10,000 teachers
1 trillion=1,000 billions.